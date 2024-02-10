BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $338.99

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $183,827.11 and approximately $338.99 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0000108 USD and is up 26.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $145.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

