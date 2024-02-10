BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.3 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.00 EPS.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.80. 3,319,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,017. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

