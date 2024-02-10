Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.53. 414,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 243,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Institutional Trading of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

