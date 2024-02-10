Brookfield Co. (BN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.7 %

BN stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,647,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

