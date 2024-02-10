Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.8 %

BN opened at $40.84 on Friday. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $267,647,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.