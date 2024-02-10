CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. CareTrust REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

