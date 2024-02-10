CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. CareTrust REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.450 EPS.
CareTrust REIT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,412. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.04.
CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
