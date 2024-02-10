CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. CareTrust REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,412. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

