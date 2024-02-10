Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0347 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $408.78 million and $5.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,370,262,851 coins and its circulating supply is 11,784,735,685 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,368,402,512 with 11,782,963,402 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03505214 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $5,592,929.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

