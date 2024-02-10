Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

CBOE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 577,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

