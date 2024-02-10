Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.27

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $42.50. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 2,511 shares trading hands.

Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

