Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.5-$373.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.31 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 19.5 %

NET traded up $17.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.