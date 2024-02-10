Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.890-6.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Colliers International Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.89-6.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,633. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.