Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.890-6.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Colliers International Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.89-6.42 EPS.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $122.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,633. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.01.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.