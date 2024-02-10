Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

STK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 36,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,169. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $33.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

