Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $740,187.06 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,861,601,946 coins and its circulating supply is 9,140,016,585 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

