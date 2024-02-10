Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $834.04 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $834.04 million and $31.50 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,969,358,585 coins and its circulating supply is 3,744,371,478 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,969,125,626.68 with 3,744,125,613.97 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22692425 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $33,048,337.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

