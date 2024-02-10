Contrasting CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $672.43 million 0.02 -$185.48 million ($6.49) -0.04 Pagaya Technologies $740.56 million 1.05 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -5.24

CURO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CURO Group and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,300.00%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 193.51%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

CURO Group has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.92, indicating that its share price is 592% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23% Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats CURO Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

