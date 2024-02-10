COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDP. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 1,459,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

