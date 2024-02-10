Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $178.95 million and $99.52 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

