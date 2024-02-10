CyberConnect (CYBER) One Day Volume Tops $17.34 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $131.76 million and $17.34 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $7.60 or 0.00015717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,343,583 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,343,583 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 7.62358965 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $29,034,727.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.