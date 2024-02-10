Decred One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Decred has a market cap of $260.01 million and $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $16.41 or 0.00034322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007441 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,844,969 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

