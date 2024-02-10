DEI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $696.84 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $180.02 million and $696.84 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00148258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

