DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.66

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.66 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 118.13 ($1.48). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.44), with a volume of 202,102 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

DFS Furniture Stock Up 0.3 %

About DFS Furniture

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £269.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

