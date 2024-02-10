DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.66

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.66 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 118.13 ($1.48). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.44), with a volume of 202,102 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture Stock Up 0.3 %
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFS Furniture
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.