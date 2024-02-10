DigiByte (DGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.89 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. DigiByte has a market cap of $135.98 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00148645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.21 or 0.00518066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00247982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00162175 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,818,545,347 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

