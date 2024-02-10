DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $135.59 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,405.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00148880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00523747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00256407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00165081 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,816,639,799 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

