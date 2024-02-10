DIMO (DIMO) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIMO has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. DIMO has a market capitalization of $36.56 million and $657,017.57 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 204,740,076.67934942 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.43837243 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $800,573.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

