Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Docebo by 65,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $46.19. 65,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,659. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

