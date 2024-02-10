Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.42.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. 4,642,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

