DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE KTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,605. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
