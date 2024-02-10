Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.160-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dynatrace stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 176.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

