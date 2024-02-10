Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.160-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 176.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.