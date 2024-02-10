Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$377.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.5 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.180 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

