Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.65% of Eastman Chemical worth $59,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

EMN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 784,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

