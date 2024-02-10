eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $640.24 million and approximately $24.75 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,419.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.00520391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00163327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,631,248,423,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

