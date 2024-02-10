Efforce Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Efforce has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $28,151.52 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

