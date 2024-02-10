Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $566,037.82 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $566,037.82 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,228,228 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

