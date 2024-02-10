Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,111. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

