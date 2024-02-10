Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Envista Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envista has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In related news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

