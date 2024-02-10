ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 232,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

