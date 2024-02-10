ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ESE traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $97.74. 232,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.57.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESE. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESCO Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.