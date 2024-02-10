ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ESE traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.