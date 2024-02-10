ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. 232,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

