ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ESE stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

