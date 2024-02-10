Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.15% of Matrix Service worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 382.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 18.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 217,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 778,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,559. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matrix Service

In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

