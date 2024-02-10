Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Novanta worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novanta by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Novanta by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,253,076.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,253,076.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $167.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.81. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

