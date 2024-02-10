Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

