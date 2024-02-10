Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of MRC Global worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $6,625,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 558,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 432,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $901.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

