Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

ZWS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 1,489,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.