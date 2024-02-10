Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.30. 4,376,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,639. The company has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $371,005,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

