Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Enovix worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Up 10.7 %

ENVX stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 7,651,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.