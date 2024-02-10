Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Stock Up 1.0 %

PETQ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 273,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.37. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $277.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PetIQ

PetIQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.